Jason Isbell & Michael Stipe To Play Harris Walz Campaign Concert In Pittsburgh

Lily Meline October 3rd, 2024 - 7:39 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagan

As the 2024 presidential election creeps closer and closer, both parties have been making big moves to gain support for their side. Some prominent artists have publicly come out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, and among those artists are rock singer Jason Isbell and former lead singer of R.E.M., Michael Stipe, who are set to play at a campaign concert on October 4 at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The event’s announcement also came with news of a special guest, which will no doubt add further enticement for possible attendees. Stereogum has speculated the possibility of the two headlining performers playing together, though no confirmation has been made regarding the setlist or performance details. The concert’s only certainties are that, considering who’s leading it, it’ll be a fun and lively boost for engagement.