Jason Isbell Covers John Prine’s “Hello In There” & St. Vincent Performs “New York” At Jack Antonoff’s Annual Ally Coalition Show

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagan

During the annual Ally Coalition talent show this year in New York, a handful of musicians took to the stage to perform some classics and songs from their catalog. Among the performers were St. Vincent, Clairo, Bartees Strange and Jason Isbell. Isbell covered John Prine’s “Hello in There,” St. Vincent played “New York” and “…At the Holiday Party” with Antonoff on piano and Clairo did an updated version of Vashti Bunyan’s “Winter Is Blue.” Bartees Strange performed a cover of Gerschwin’s “Summertime,” with Clairo also performing her song “Blouse” alongside Bartees Strange and Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers. The event took place at the Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Check out the performances below.

The annual event, which is a benefit show for Antonoff’s non-profit LGBTQIA+ organization Ally Coalition held its first in-person show last year. Antonoff performed a cover of the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio” alongside Phish’s Trey Anastasio and the 1975‘s Matty Healy while Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Weyes Blood covered Nico’s “These Days.”

Isbell and his band The 400 Unit will be doing a special show with Aimee Mann at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on February 24.

Earlier this year, St. Vincent teamed up with David Byrne to perform a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Chemical Love.”