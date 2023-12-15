Jason Isbell Shares New Cover Of Bon Iver’s “Towers”

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 15th, 2023 - 9:43 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to Stereogum, Jason Isbell shares a new cover of Bon Iver’s “Towers.” He shares a caption on Instagram, “Strangely enough when I got the teeth fixed, my falsetto got much more usable. I’m working on it with the most falsetto-ass jams I can think of. This one is HARD but I do love it. It’s definitely a little disorienting to hear Isbell hit those high notes, but I think he does a good job.”

He has gained recognition for his individual musical endeavors, his contributions to the group The 400 Unit, and his tenure as a member of Drive-By Truckers spanning from 2001 to 2007.Meanwhile, he previously played a live performance that he was invited to perform with Dinosaur Jr. for songs like The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” and Neil Young’s “Cortez The Killer” alongside Laura Jane Grace.