Dinosaur Jr. Joined By Laura Jane Grace & Jason Isbell For Live Performances Of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” & Neil Young’s “Cortez The Killer”

December 7th, 2023

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, alternative rock band Dinosaur Jr. have been celebrating the 30 anniversary of their album Where You Been with a series of shows in London and Brooklyn where they had help from special musical guests. In London, My Bloody Valentine leader with members from Blur, Suede, and Mogwai joined Dinosaur Jr. on stage to perform several tunes. The Brooklyn shows featured special guests Kim Deal, Isaac Brock, Hamilton Leithauser, Kurt Vile, Craig Finn and Tad Kubler, Warren Haynes, Lee Ranaldo. Every now and then Dinosaur Jr. like to perform a cover of Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s song “Cortez The Killer.”

During December 6’s encores, the band welcomed country and rock artist Jason Isbell to the stage where Isbell performed as the lead vocalist on the tune “Cortez” Shortly after his performance, both Isbell and J Mascis dazzled people’s minds with sizzling guitar solos.

Based from the video, the instrumentation was stunning by how each guitar riff and drum beat sizzled the air with heart jolting sound while Isbell‘s vocal performance serenaded their years will killer melody. The audience enjoyed the performance because they were happily singing along or capturing the magical moment on their phones.

Right after the performances, artist Laura Jane Grace came out onstage to sing and play guitar on Dino Jr.’s classic cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven.” Grace recently got engaged to comedian Paris Campbell and Grace’s partner was able to film the sound check and post the video on social media.

Gumball’s Don Fleming and Jay Spiegel also joined Dinosaur Jr.’s onstage to perform two songs, including a cover of My Bloody Valentine’s “Only Shallow” and comedian Clare O’Kane’s “In A Jar.”