Jason Isbell Performs “Something More Than Free” At 2024 Democratic National Convention

Home News Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 3:29 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagan

According to pitchfork.com, Jason Isbell was one of several musicians who performed at the opening night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention on August 19. While onstage, the artist performed “Something More Than Free,” the title track from his Grammy-winning 2015 studio album. Back in 2021, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released Georgia Blue, a charity album of star-studded cover songs to celebrate President Joe Biden winning the state. The band has since followed up with the release of their 2023 studio album, Weathervanes.

Isbell was not the only artist tonight to show support for Vice President Kamala Harris, who already won the Democratic presidential nomination but will formally certify the vote with a roll call at this week’s convention. The opening night of the DNC also featured Mickey Guyton singing her 2021 song “All American,” as well as James Taylor breaking out his beloved classic “You’ve Got a Friend.” Earlier this month, Bon Iver performed at a Wisconsin rally for Harris too.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagan