New Reproductive Benefit Album Songs For Sex Featuring Jason Isbell, My Brightest Diamond, Cake & More For October 2024 Release

Today, 501(c)3 non-profit organization NOISE FOR NOW in partnership with the Artist Rights Alliance announce Songs For Sex, out October 18 through the recently launched label ADA. Benefitting The National Women’s Health Network, the compilation features 16 exclusive tracks from Andrew Bird, Ella Vos, Erin McKeown, CAKE, Katie Malco, Kev Decor, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, My Brightest Diamond, Rett Madison, Robert Ellis, sym fera, Tanner Porter, Thao, The Album Leaf, Merritt and Trousdale.

The album is a response to the dangerous policies outlined in The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. Executive Producers, Merritt and manager Victoria Roe enlisted the support of musicians to meet the moment, gathering songs that counter Project 2025’s shame and stigma around sex with songs of tenderness, anger and defiant joy.

“We all have stories about how these regressive steps backwards play out in our lives and in the lives of people we love,” notes Tift Merritt. “I hope these songs open your heart to how important it is to stand up for bodily autonomy, reproductive freedoms, privacy and more love in the world no matter what it looks like.”

Songs For Sex Track List

1. Recreational Sex – Tift Merritt & Robert Ellis

2. Love In This Club (Usher Cover) – Ella Vos

3. Bad Idea, Right? (Olivia Rodrigo cover) – Thao

4. White Beretta (Live) – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

5. Bloodless (Live from the Green Mill) – Andrew Bird

6. Fatal Attraction (Live) – Katie Malco

7. Today / Sex (Live in Portland, OR) – Erin McKeown

8. Red String Theory – Kev Decor

9. Hold You (Responsible) – CAKE

10 Black Sheep – My Brightest Diamond

11. ThreeSeven – The Album Leaf

12. Kids Having Kids – Rett Madison

13. Eager Teeth (Acoustic Version) – Sym Fera

14. Back to Shore (Acoustic Version) – Tanner Porter

15. How To Be 18 (Demo) – Trousdale

16. One Good Thing – Tift Merritt

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagan