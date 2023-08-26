Spiritbox Announces New EP “The Fear of Fear” For November 2023 Release

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 26th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Spiritbox recently announced their new EP The Fear of Fear which is to be released November 3, 2023. They announced this upcoming release on Friday, August 25, 2023, and is available for pre-order now.

Their statement of release came out with their newest single “Jaded” which is available everywhere now. Make sure to take a listen to the new song below!

A press release states, “The Fear of Fear builds on the band’s momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album Eternal Blue, which topped charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The EP features previously released standalone single “The Void” along with 5 new tracks for a total of 6 songs.” Then continues “Spirtbox will be touring extensively this fall in support of ‘The Fear of Fear’, having already conquered massive tours in Europe and North America this year. The band recently completed a UK headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and will hit the road for an extensive run of shows across the US with Shinedown and Papa Roach this September/October.”

This EP will definitely be something to pay attention to and it’s coming out in just over 2 months. With 6 songs total ranging in topics, it should be one for the books. Two singles total have come out for this EP so far. First, it was “The Void”, a deep and powerful song with elements of mental struggles and damage. Then Next came “Jaded”, their newest release which is just as powerful in every way. Tracklist is below.

SPIRITBOX THE FEAR OF FEAR TRACK LISTING

1. Cellar Door

2. Jaded

3. Too Close / Too Late

4. Angel Eyes

5. The Void