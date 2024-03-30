Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Joins SeeYouSpaceCowboy On New Single “To The Dance Floor For Shelter”

Home News Cristian Garcia March 30th, 2024 - 8:53 PM

Post-hardcore outfit SeeYouSpaceCowboy (SYSC) have today shared “To The Dance Floor For Shelter”, the latest single from their highly anticipated new album Coup De Grâce, which features Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante. The single pays tribute to many of the metalcore songs of the mid-2000s. The track itself uses this vintage sound that is laced with the sheer ferocity that holds its own sonically and lyrically. Mixing elements of mathcore and sasscore with vintage stylings of metalcore and post-hardcore presents this track as a fearless firebrand that will prime fans for anticipation of their upcoming album. Courtney LaPlante’s contribution with guest vocals, adds an introspective angle that comes off as both melodic and chaotic.

For the video, SYSC have added a neo-noir approach to the song. The video starts off a slow somber note as the scene shows two women embraced in a slow dance to the song’s intro. As the verse comes in, a match is lit and the song’s ferocity begins to unfold. Transitioning from the slow dance scenes, the two women proceed to head outside and watch a chair burning. As the flames continue to engulf, the two begin to look at each other in a reflective glance, contemplating what just took place as the chair is burned to a crisp. A commentary of the existential anguish and trauma of frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa, the video aims to present a late-night smooth jazz ballad that transitions to a chaotic destructive blend made for harsh listening.

In press release from Good as Gold the new single, SYSC went on to elaborate more on “To Dance Floor For Shelter”:

“This song is our little ode to the emo songs that we were all obsessed with growing up. We wanted something that would almost feel cinematic in nature and felt like it carried you through from the piano in the beginning to the journey through the middle to the climax. “It’s a song that Courtney’s vocals beautifully fit into as a voice that leads you to that destructive end.”

SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s Coup De Grâce is set to be released on April 19th on Pure Noise Records.

Coup De Grâce Tracklisiting:

Allow Us to Set the Scene Subtle Whispers to Take Your Breath Away And The Two Slipped into Shadows Red Wine and Discontent Lubricant Like Kerosene (feat. Kim Dracula) Respite For a Tragic Tale (feat. iRis.EXE) Silhouettes in Motion To the Dance Floor for Shelter (feat. Courtney LaPlante) Rhythm and Rapture (feat. nothing,nowhere) Sister with a Gun Chewing the Scenery Curtain Call

Watch the video for the new single “To The Dance Floor For Shelter” (feat. Courtney LaPlante) below: