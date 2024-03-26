Korn Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Gojira & Spiritbox

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 12:40 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

California-grown nu-metal band, Korn, has just announced their fall 2024 tour across North America. The band will be accompanied by French heavy metal band, Gojira, and Canadian heavy metal band, Spiritbox. Other special guests will also make an appearance with Korn such as Evanescence, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, and Vended. This fall tour will be jam-packed with 25 different stops ranging from locations such as Newark, NJ to Houston, TX. Korn’s upcoming tour will begin on September 12th in Tampa, FL at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre and will come to a close on October 27th in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center.

Starting today (March 26th), a Citi and artist pre-sale will be underway. Citi is the official card of Korn’s 2024 fall tour. Citi card members will have access to today’s presale starting at noon local time until Thursday, March 28 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional pre-sales will continue throughout the week before the general on-sale on Friday, March 29th at 10 am local time through Ticketmaster.

The entire list of tour dates can be found below:

Sep. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep. 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep. 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sep. 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sep. 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep. 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sep. 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

Oct. 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^

Oct. 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Oct. 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Oct. 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Oct. 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre>

Oct. 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Oct. 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Oct. 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Oct. 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

* Festival performance

^ Special guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian, Scars On Broadway, Spritbox, and Vended