Spiritbox Unveil Fierce New Single “Soft Spine”

Canadian metal band Spiritbox has recently released their new single “Soft Spine” via their label Pale Chord in partnership with Rise Records. As reported in an article from blabbermouth, the band began teasing the song with a cryptic puzzle viewable at app.spiritbox.com, and postcards were sent out to nine super fans who leaked the puzzle on X (formerly Twitter).

Recorded at Hallway Studios in California and produced by Spiritbox member Mike Stringer and Dan Braunstein, “Soft Spine” hits with pure violent impulses. An unrelenting assault of Stringer’s playful riffs with frontwoman Courtney LaPlante’s piercing screams, “Soft Spine” is Spiritbox taking their trademark sound and elevating it to new heights of ferocity and tunefulness, making this one of their most heft tracks to date.

Spiritbox’s career has seen its most success to date, with the band reaching milestones both in the studio and on the stage. It was reported recently that Spiritbox hit over 300 million streams in the U.S alone and has a total of 450,00 combined album sales. While their live performances have set an incendiary boon to fans worldwide with musicianship and stage presence. Recently, the band gave an unforgettable appearance at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas when they co-headlined with Korn. This summer also saw Spiritbox grabbed audiences’ attention with their appearances at Reading and Leeds, earning high praises from critics and fans. With the new sound heard on “Soft Spine”, Spiritbox will enter a new musical chapter in their storied career as the band continues on with their music.