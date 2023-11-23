Drake Beats Out Kendrick Lamar For Highest Grossing Rap Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard November 23rd, 2023 - 11:32 AM

According to nme.com, artist Drake has surpassed artist Kendrick Lamar with his It’s All A Blur Tour, which has become the highest grossing rap tour ever. Last year Lamar toured the world in support of his album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers. The Big Steppers Tour finished in September 2022 and earned $110.9million from 929,000 tickets sold across 73 shows, made it the highest grossing rap tour at the time.

During this Summer Drake team up with rapper 21 Savage to tour North America in support of their collaborative album Her Loss. According to Touring Data, the It’s All A Blur Tour grossed $129.7million in 30 out of the 72 shows Drake did this year. It is believed that the official figure will double once all money made on the remaining 42 shows are accounted for.

.@Drake‘s “It’s All a Blur” becomes the highest-grossing tour by a rapper in history with $129.7 million in 30/72 shows, surpassing @kendricklamar‘s “The Big Steppers” (2022). — Touring Data (@touringdata) November 16, 2023

This news comes shortly comes after Drake and J. Cole announced their own joint arena tour It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As What?. Both rappers will tour North America in January 2024 by starting in Denver, Colorado on January 18. The duo will stop in Nashville, Tampa, Buffalo and more before ending the tour in Birmingham, Alabama on March 27.