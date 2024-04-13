J. Cole Removes Kendrick Lamar Diss Track “7 Minute Drill” From Streaming Services

Home News James Reed April 13th, 2024 - 1:04 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

J. Cole has officially removed the song “7 Minute Drill,” his now infamous diss track about Kendrick Lamar, from streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and more. It originally served as the last song on Might Delete Later‘s tracklist.

Last week, Cole headlined his annual Dreamville Festival. He explained that he felt troubled about making and releasing “7 Minute Drill,” going on to call it “the lamest shit I ever did in my fucking life.” During his speech, Cole referred to Lamar’s “Like That,” the song that began the artists’ recent feud. as a “bazooka” and he wanted “7 Minute Drill” to be competitive and “friendly.” Instead, Cole said, his song “don’t sit right with my spirit.”

Cole’s most recent full-length album, The Off-Season, arrived back in 2021. Since then, he has released the mixtape Might Delete Later as well as his DJ Drama and Dreamville collab D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. Cole has also joined the bandwagon with Drake, Lil Yachty, J-Hope, Smino, Lil Durk, and Bia, among others.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi