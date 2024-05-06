Drake Returns With New Kendrick Lamar Diss Track “The Heart Part 6”

Home News James Reed May 6th, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Drake has released a new diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar titled “The Heart Part 6” which is the fourth track in the ongoing rivalry between him and Lamar. The track is a reference to Kendrick’s numerous “The Heart” songs, and is also a response to Kendrick Lamar’s previous track on “6:16 in LA.”

On ‘The Heart Part 6″, Drake responds directly to Lamar’s claims on “Meet The Grahams” and “Not Like Us” that he is hiding an 11-year-old daughter. On the new track, Drake suggests that Lamar’s insults are based on false information fed to him by Drake’s team.

“We plotted for a week, and we fed you the information / A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it,” he raps, referring to Kendrick’s lyrics on “Meet the Grahams.” In those lines, he addressed the cover art for Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet The Grahams,” which included a picture of items previously owned by Drake such as pills addressed to his legal name and receipts.



The feud originates from Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” back in March. In the paragraph, he responded to J. Cole, who claimed “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league” on his guest spot on Drake’s track “First Person Shooter.”

Lamar fired at Cole and Drake on his “Like That” verse:“Motherfuck the big three, n****, it’s just big me.” Cole would go on to respond with his own diss, “7 Minute Drill,” but later apologized for it and pulled it from streaming.

Drake responded with two tracks “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Drake’s use of AI to emulate Tupac‘s vocals in the latter song led to the late rapper’s estate threatening legal action. He subsequently removed the diss from streaming. Lamar then responded with “Euphoria” on May 1, following it up quickly the following day with “6:16 in LA.”

Drake’s “The Heart Part 6” is the latest track in the back-and-forth feud between the two artists. Prior to this, Kendrick Lamar dropped “Not Like Us” on May 5. The day before, both rappers released disses an hour apart from each other with Drake’s “Family Matters” and Lamar’s “Meet The Grahams.”