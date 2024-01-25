Coachella Experiences Slowest Ticket Sale In A Decade

Home News Cait Stoddard January 25th, 2024 - 1:13 PM

According to nme.com, this year’s Coachella has seen the slowest ticket sales in a decade. As SFGate reports, the festival’s first weekend is still yet to sell out after six days on sale, which is the slowest ticket sales in a decade. Back in 2015, tickets went in less than an hour, while it took less than half a day for the festival to sell out in 2022.

Earlier this month, Coachella revealed this year’s lineup will feature performances by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, with a special appearance by a reunited No Doubt. Also performing will be Blur, Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Khruangbin, Jhené Aiko, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Peggy Gou, Grimes, a reunited Sublime and others.

Coachella 2023 saw the likes of Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean headline the festival’s two weekends. After Ocean’s controversial set and his eventual dropping out of weekend two, Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet stepped in to play the closing set.