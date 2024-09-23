Andre 3000 Joined By Erykah Badu For Collaborative Performance In Dallas

Home News Cait Stoddard September 23rd, 2024 - 1:10 PM

According to stereogum.com, André 3000 and Erykah Badu have a long history together because in 1997, André and Badu met and fell into a brief romance, where Badu gave birth to their son Seven Sirius Benjamin. The pair did not remain together as a couple but Badu is believed to be the subject of OutKast’s hit “Ms. Jackson.” The duo have been close friends and occasional collaborators for many years.

Badu appeared on the OutKast’s songs “Liberation” and “Humble Mumble.” One of André’s most recent rap verses was on “Hello,” which a song from Badu’s 2014 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone and last night, the pair collaborated again but time onstage. André 3000 is touring behind New Blue Sun, the instrumental flute album that the artist released last year.

And last night, André performed at Dallas’ Winspear Opera House. Dallas is Badu’s hometown and André also lived there for a few years when their son was young. During the show, André brought Badu to the stage and it was their first time performing together in a decade.

On the video, the two looked great together and they seemingly did some mystical instrumental improvisation, with André on flute and Badu on theremin.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna