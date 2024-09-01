André 3000 Premieres Short Film “Listening to the Sun” Supporting New Album “New Blue Sun”

Home News Lauren Rettig September 1st, 2024 - 3:14 PM

André 3000 has followed up his release of New Blue Sun in 2023 with a “visual listening sensation” entitled Listening to the Sun. The 90-minute short film, directed by Terence Nance, showcases André channeling his album’s energy in a serene, peaceful setting where his aura and flute take the stage.

Watch Listening to the Sun below:

André 3000 hopes that fans “enjoy the ride as much as we did.” The artist used very little props to add to his album experience, yet the imagery in the video creates a nuanced sense of tranquility that adds new depth to the eight-track album.

New Blue Sun reached no. 1 on Billboard’s New Age and Current Alternative Albums charts following its release, as well as Apple Music’s Alternative Albums chart and a no. 2 peak on iTunes Albums and Apple Music overall music charts. The album peaked once again at no. 1 on the Current Alternative Albums Chart this past week, with an additional no. 2 slot on the LP Vinyl Chart.

André 3000 will be touring his debut LP for the second time this year starting on September 19 in New Orleans. The tour will cover 26 tour dates across North America, ending November 14 in André’s hometown of Atlanta.

