André 3000’s Flute Performance at All Points East Receives Mixed Reactions from Fans

Sharon Alagna

André 3000’s recent performance at All Points East caught fans off-guard when the rapper introduced some of his new music on stage.

According to NME, the former OutKast star performed on Saturday, August 17 among other popular names such as Loyle Carner, Nas and Nubya Garcia. His performance was centered around his latest project “New Blue Sun,” an experimental album that contains no rap at all.

The rapper released the album in November of last year, his first solo album in 17 years. Fans were surprised to discover that the rap album they had been anticipating was instead “an 87-minute ambient flute record.”

After performing at All Points East with a set that was solely focused on André 3000’s new era, fans took to social media to voice their opinions on the performance–including their amazement that the set didn’t include anything from his older discography.

The rapper has discussed how his age has influenced his new musical direction in the past, saying “Sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does.” (via NME)