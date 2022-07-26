Erykah Badu Announces Summer 2022 The Diggin Crystals In Badubotron U.S. Tour Dates

Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, DJ, and 4x GRAMMY Award winner Erykah Badu will bring The Digging Crystals in Badubotron Tour to America at the end of July. The award-winning singer has set seven dates for her upcoming US tour including the Blue Nots Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, CA. Two tour stops will be major festival appearances including SOLFEST in Cancún and the 5th Riverfront Jazz Festival as staged by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Badu’s hometown of Dallas, Texas.

Badu recently played at the New Orleans Jazz festival in April and May alongside artists such as Willie Nelson, Stevie Nicks, and Jimmie Buffet.

Her upcoming tour dates are as follows.

7/30 Napa Valley, California* (Blue Note Jazz Festival)

8/5 Brooklyn, New York (BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!)

8/7 Columbia, Maryland (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

8/12 Dallas, Texas

9/2 Dallas, Texas (TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival)

9/10 St. Louis, Missouri (Music at the Intersection Festival)

9/11 Highland Park, Illinois (Ravinia Festival)

Photo Credit Mauricio Alvarado