The Black Radio Experience Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Andre 3000, Common, John Legend & More

Collin Herron May 21st, 2024 - 7:46 AM

The Black Radio Experience will take it’s audience through a mesmerizing trip into the soul of music, and will celebrate the history of Black culture. The festival will take place from August 30th to September 1st at the world renowned The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, CA. This festival not only brings out the starts of hip hop but it include up and coming artists to give them a chance to be heard.

The headliners of this festival include John Legend, Jill Scott and André 3000, and performances by Andra Day, Common, Nile Rodgers, Ledisi and more. These are heavy hitters in the music history of Black culture and all of the audience will enjoy hearing the catalog of music that these artists have. Some additional talent includes:Tank and The Bangas, Cimafunk, Marcus Miller, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Madlib, Christian McBride, Pete Rock, Joel Ross, Terrace Martin, Jahi Sundance, Kendrick Scott, Derrick Hodge, Marsha Ambrosius, Eric Roberson, RC & The Gritz, DJ Aktive, Bryan Michael-Cox, Musiq Soulchild and more.

Along with indulging in delicious foods the guests attending will experience three days full of performances across two stages and a wine cave venue. Guests can also step into the wine garden, or enjoy exclusive events like intimate after-parties and a can’t miss pool party.

You don’t want to miss your chance to be part of this incredible celebration of music.