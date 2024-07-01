André 3000 at The Met Philadelphia on November 1st

Home News Celeste Keller July 1st, 2024 - 9:27 AM

Multi-talented rapper, singer, musician, and actor André 3000 is taking to the road with the New Blue Sun Live in Concert tour, making this André’s first ever solo tour and supporting his debut solo album New Blue Sun. André will be performing at The Met in Philadelphia on November 1st.

André’s career began as a member of the iconic rap duo Outkast with fellow rapper/musician Big Boi. They released their first studio album in 1994 with Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, instantly bringing the duo into the spotlight, and dominating the rap/hip-hop charts of the 90s.

The duo would produce multiple timeless hits during the 90s and early 2000s, most of which were produced by André, including, but not limited to “Hey Ya!,” “Ms. Jackson,” and “So Fresh, So Clean.” Unlike many of the duo’s songs, “Hey Ya!” only contained vocals from André, and would go on to win the Grammy Award for best alternative/urban performance of 2004 as well as receive a nomination for record of the year. The song is still considered by many critics one of the best songs of all time.

Unlike André’s past work, New Blue Sun, his newest and first solo work, is entirely instrumental. André discussed his love for playing the flute in the past, and New Blue Sun highlights his passion with eight flute-forward tracks all of which are beautiful and atmospheric. André poked fun at this perhaps surprising change from his usual style when he announced the album with the statement “Warning: no bars,” and titled the lead track off the the album, “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.” The album received high praise from critics and fans alike, and showcased an innovative, more updated side of André’s musical development.

This is sure to be a beautiful and entertaining live show that you do not want to miss. You can get your tickets HERE