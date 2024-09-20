Duck Sauce Share Danceable New Single “Fallin In Love”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 20th, 2024 - 12:00 AM

Grammy nominated producers Armand Van Helden and A-Trak have resurfaced with a brand new track under their duo moniker Duck Sauce. The track is called “Fallin In Love” and follows a plethora of single releases since late last year including “LALALA” which arrived back in October as well as “Clap Your Feet” and “2 Da Face” in February and “Can’t Stop” and “Boogie In Your Butt” in June.

As is standard for Duck Sauce, the new single features a four on the floor beat conducive to dancing, pairing up the raw energy with a catchy vocal sample that, despite being on loop, propels the track forward into an explosive earworm-worthy electro hit. Somehow the pair are able to push the boundaries of minimalism, not reaching for extravagance, choosing instead to keep concise while remaining altogether exciting.

The electronic dance duo are known for their 2010 mega hit “Barbara Streisand.” Along with “aNYway” and “Big Bad Wolf,” they have topped the Billboard U.S., UK Singles and Australian ARIA charts being certified platinum globally. After releasing their full-length debut album Quack in 2014, the DJ duo went quiet shortly after and later returned in 2020 with the arrival of “Smiley Face,” “Captain Duck,” “I Don’t Mind” and “Mesmerize.” The new songs are all a part of a larger multi-single deal the pair struck up with Defected Records as a part of their D4 D4NCE label initiative. Duck Sauce was also included on the lineup of CRSSD music festival alongside Jaime xx, Moderat, Cannons, Fred Again and Romy back in 2022.