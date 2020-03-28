Duck Sauce Drops Synthesized New Single “Captain Duck”

Home News Kelly Tucker March 28th, 2020 - 3:34 PM

Duck Sauce, the duo which includes Armand Van Helden and A-Trak, released a new track, “Captain Duck” which is a track that has a repetitive verse and an electronic beat. The lyrics throughout the song repeat the verse, “I said captain, I said what” and then the tempo and beat fade into an all out mix in the middle of the song. The beat picks up along with the repeated verse and the background female singers echoing the lyrics. The groove is more of a dance beat, which is not an unfamiliar sound for the duo.

In a statement, the new song is described as, “When the North Star shines bright, the nautical dance community knows there is only one way to go. They follow their Star, and they follow the Captain. Ships at sea, undulating to the groove. Ducks flying above them, quacking to the beat. Armand and A-Trak, AKA Duck Sauce, bring you, “Captain Duck.” This new song follows Duck Sauce’s tracks, “Smiley Face” and “Get To Steppin,” songs which were received to widespread adoration from man and fowl alike.”

Duck Face also announced their first headlining show in six years, which will take place on May 9 at the Midway in San Francisco, CA. Chromeo, Yung Bae, The Magician, Nancy Whang, Biscits and DJ Dials will be joining in on the highly anticipated show. Tickets are going for $60.00 each and available here.

The band was scheduled to play at Coachella in April, however the show has been postponed to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a press release, it was noted that an unconfirmed source has hinted that more music from Duck Sauce will be released this year. No official release dates have been announced yet. “Get To Steppin” and “Smiley Face” marks the group’s first release of new music in six years, with their last being their full-length LP Quack in 2014.

Duck Face debuted back in 2009 with a series of EPs released under the Fool’s Gold music imprint. Duck Face scored a viral hit with ‘Barbra Streisand,’ which boasted a cameo-filled video featuring Kanye West, Pharrell, Diplo, Questlove, Ezra Koenig, Chromeo, DJ Premier, André 3000 and more. The duo released a pair of EPs, Greatest Hits in 2010 and Duck Droppings in 2014, plus the 2013 mixtape, Duck Tape. Their first, and so far only, album, Quack arrived in 2014.”