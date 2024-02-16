Duck Sauce Shares Two Dynamic New Singles “Clap Your Feet” & ” 2 Da Face”

Home News Brent Bassig February 16th, 2024 - 11:08 PM

Duck Sauce just dropped two new songs today: “Clap Your Feet” and “2 Da Face.” The Grammy award winning duo released the three-song EP. The EP is followed up by the chart-dropping announcement of a deal with the London house label, which started in 2023.

These electrice and upbeat songs have a very positive energy in its sound. The lead single of the album, “Clap Your Feet” reminds people of a 90s vibe feeling with it’s high and unrelenting positive energy breakdowns, which features backing vocals from Chicago native Fuzzy Cuffinxxx.

For the 2nd track of the EP, “2 Da Face” brings in a syncopated rhythm throughout it’s song which also gives it a really good dance feel for a “party” type of music. This track brings out a really nice jam as well that lots of people would really enjoy dancing to at parties.

The last track in the EP: “LALALA” is a true dance song. This song has more syncopated rhythm in comparison to “2 Da Face”. Though, the song does have a retro type dance feel when you first listen to it. All of these songs are available to stream on all platforms.