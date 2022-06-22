CRSSD Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Jamie xx, Duck Sauce, Moderat And More

Home News Federico Cardenas June 22nd, 2022 - 11:49 PM

The CRSSD Festival has officially announced its lineup for its installment in Fall of 2022. The first edition of the festival since 2019, the event is set to be held at the Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego, taking place on September 24 and September 25.

The lineup for all three stages features a variety of electronic artists and DJs, with the intended focus of the festival to be on house music, techno, and eclectic live acts. The festival will be divided into three seperate stages, each with their own lineups and musical focus. The Ocean View stage will hold shows that focus on crossover dance music. The Palms stage will see primarily house music acts. City Steps will feature primarily techno music.

Headlining the Ocean View stage will be the New York-based electronic duo Duck Sauce, who will be joined by such acts as Jamie xx, Cannons, DRAMA, Caribou and others. Ukranian duo ARTBAT will headline The Palms, joined by Dom Dolla, Fatboy Slim, MK, Sonny Fedora, to list only a few. City Steps will be headlined by Italian DJ Joseph Capriati, playing alongside such artists as Reiner Zonneveld, Richie Hawtin, Stephan Bodzin, Testpilot and a long list of others.

See the flyer below for a full list of acts at the upcoming festival.

Pre-sale on tickets will be made available for alumni on Monday, June 27, and tickets will be on sale for the public on June 28. Information on tickets can be found here.

Duck Sauce has previously released a music video for their track “Mesmerize.” Jamie xx has recently shared a new track titled “Let’s do it Again.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister