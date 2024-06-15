Duck Sauce Shares Two Catchy New Singles “Can’t Stop” & “Boogie In Your Butt

Home News Bella Rothman June 15th, 2024 - 8:01 AM

The EDM duo Duck Sauce has shared two new singles this past week. Most famous for their song “Barbra Stresiand” released in 2010, the group has once again put out high energy dance music.

“Can’t Stop” is a loud bouncy base with high energy and vibrations. The lyrics repeat themselves throughout the song taking many forms saying “I just can’t stop” and “You got me.” This kind of lyrical structure is one Duck Sauce has used before.

“Boogie In Your Butt” is a base heavy and low song with intensely distorted vocals that make for a different energy. While still dance worthy, the song explores a different range of sounds is a great contrast from “Can’t Stop.”

Duck Sauce formed in 2009 in NYC and is comprised of A-Track and Armand Van Helden who are both djs themselves.