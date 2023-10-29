Duck Sauce Debut Catchy New Single “LALALA”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 29th, 2023 - 6:00 PM

Grammy award-nominated producers Armand Van Helden and A-Trak have returned with a brand new single under their moniker Duck Sauce entitled “LALALA.” The new song is part of a larger multi-single deal the pair struck up with Defected Records as a part of their D4 D4NCE label.

Helden and Alain commented on the new release, offering, “As the Hunter’s Moon of October 2023 approaches, the Ducks are brave and fearless. They are presenting their first musical offering of the year, a song that reverberates from the Caspian Sea to the Andes mountains. Duck season commences… with ‘LALALA.’”

Defected Records’ CEO Wez Saunders also commented on the new track, hinting that fans should expect more from Duck Sauce in the near future, “For as long as I can remember, Alain and Armand have been pushing boundaries with their music both solo and together, and here they are, still on top of their game. Now delivering eight exciting, quirky, and quite different cuts, we are very much looking forward to unleashing these onto the world.”