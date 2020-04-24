Duck Sauce Drops Energetic New Song “I Don’t Mind”

Home News Ariel King April 24th, 2020 - 8:52 PM

EDM duo Duck Sauce, made up of A-Track and Armand Van Helden, release their latest single, “I Don’t Mind.” Duck Sauce returned from a six year hiatus in January with the release of “Smiley Face.”

Funky and energetic, “I Don’t Mind” is the fourth release since Duck Sauce’s return and brings fans back to the duo’s New York foundations with its club sound. In the ever-evolving landscape of EDM’s popular subgenres, Duck Sauce’s house-style track reminds fans where the music comes from and plays homage to its roots.

The video shows a spinning record amidst a clutter of glitter, a toy keyboard, a stuffed pigeon, stacks of books and piles of toys. It keeps the theme of the other recent releases from Duck Sauce, their other videos including similar imagery.

Since returning, Duck Sauce has released “Captain Duck,” “Smiley Face,” and “Get to Steppin.” With “I Don’t Mind” the duo also created the “Duck Sauce Transmission Index” playlist featuring tracks from Phunk Electric, Joey Beltram, George Duke and more.

Duck Sauce first rose to popularity with their 2010 release “Barbara Streisand.” Formed in New York, the duo comprises Candian DJ A-Track and American DJ Armand Van Helden and influenced the trajectory of EDM, helping to bring the genre mainstream.