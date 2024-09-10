Home News Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 3:29 PM

According to stereogum.com, Over the past year Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced multiple allegations of alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits and now, the artist has allegedly been ordered to pay an alleged $100 million summary judgment to Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, a currently and alleged incarcerated man who allegedly claims that Combs allegedly drugged and allegedly sexually assaulted him bacl in 1997.

The Detroit Metro-Times reports that the artist allegedly failed to formally respond to Cardello-Smith’s alleged lawsuit, so Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge Anna Marie Anzalone has allegedly awarded an alleged $100 million default judgment to the alleged plaintiff, the alleged amount that Cardello-Smith allegedly sought in his lawsuit. That is allegedly the largest default judgment ever granted to an alleged non-attorney and a currently and alleged incarcerated person.

Cardello-Smith allegedly claims that he allegedly met Combs while allegedly working as a Detroit restaurant and hospitality worker in the ’90s. According to TMZ, Cardello-Smith’s alleged lawsuit claims that he and Combs were allegedly drinking and allegedly smoking marijuana together in 1997 and they allegedly got into an alleged sexual situation with some alleged women. Cardello-Smith alleges that he felt Diddy’s alleged hand on his rear end and that he allegedly passed out after allegedly accepting what he allegedly believes to be am alleged spiked drink from Combs.

Talking with the Metro Times, Cardello-Smith allegedly shows that Combs’s alleged name is allegedly logged into the alleged prison visitation records. At an alleged August hearing, Cardello-Smith allegedly testified that Combs allegedly offered him $2.3 million to allegedly drop the lawsuit and that he allegedly rejected the offer.