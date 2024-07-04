Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2024 - 9:29 AM

According to pitchfork.com, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been allegedly sued again but this time for alleged sex trafficking, alleged sexual assault and other allegations, Adria English, a former adult film star, allegedly says Combs allegedly hired her to work as an alleged “go-go dancer” at a party in 2004, before allegedly rehiring her for parties where she alleges her drinks were allegedly laced with narcotics and she was allegedly coerced into having sex with guests. One such guest, English allegedly claims was an alleged celebrity jeweler Jacob “the Jeweler” Arabo, who is allegedly named in the lawsuit, along with several of Combs’s alleged enterprises, alleged two media companies, an alleged woman who allegedly facilitated the sex trafficking and allegedly two people who are allegedly not named. Combs allegedly has denied the alleged claims.

In the alleged lawsuit, English alleges that Combs allegedly “groomed” her into alleged sex trafficking as she allegedly attended more of the artist’s alleged white parties, particularly when he allegedly learned of English’s alleged background in adult entertainment. To allegedly refuse his “demands was not an option,” English allegedly says in the lawsuit, that Combs allegedly threatened to allegedly blackball her and her alleged boyfriend from the alleged modeling industry if she allegedly did not comply. The music magazine Vibe is allegedly also named in the alleged lawsuit for allegedly providing resources for the parties, alleged inflicting emotional distress connected to the alleged sex trafficking and allegedly publicizing English’s alleged likeness in an alleged article on the alleged parties.

Jonathan Davis, an attorney for Combs, said in an alleged statement to TMZ and L.A. Times: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

English’s alleged complaint is allegedly the ninth filed against Combs since November, when Cassie allegedly sued him for alleged rape, alleged sex trafficking and alleged years of physical violence. The alleged suit was allegedly quickly settled but allegedly several of the alleged lawsuits are allegedly ongoing, as is an alleged federal sex trafficking investigation investigation by Homeland Security Investigations. Combs has allegedly denied all charges against him.