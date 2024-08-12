Sturgill Simpson Live Debuts “If The Sun Never Rises Again” During Outside Lands Set

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, after stating he was finished releasing Sturgill Simpson albums, the artist returned this year with a new LP called Passage Du Desir, which is under the name Johnny Blue Skies. And after playing a warm up show on August 9 in San Francisco, Simpson performed his first live performance in three years at the Outside Lands Festival last night.

Simpson gave a live debut of Skies’s song “Right Kind Of Dream” at Friday’s gig and then on Sunday at Outside Lands, the artist played the song again and performed one more tune from Passage Du Desir for the first time. This time it was “If The Sun Never Rises Again” and Simpson also played Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade Of Pale.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna