Ashley McBryde and Halestorm Join Forces On Latest Single “Terrible Things”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Today Grammy winning hard rock band Halestorm have released a duet called “Terrible Things,” which is from their album Back From The Dead and the tune features Grammy, ACM, and CMA Award winner Ashley McBryde.

As a whole, “Terrible Things” is a tune which features vein jolting instrumentation shaking the background with wicked guitar riffs and drum beats while Lzzy Hale‘s and McBryde’s vocal performances fills the atmosphere with bittersweet sound. The duet is a stunning piece of work by how the chemistry between both vocalists can be felt through the powerful lyrics.

In the press release Hale describes the meaning behind “Terrible Things.”

“’Terrible Things’ is a song about hope and forgiveness of one’s self, and this world we live in. To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice. I’m so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us! I know the message will resonate and inspire you. We are imperfect beings, capable of so much evil. But I will not lose faith, because in my dreams I believe we are not these ‘Terrible Things.’”

In the following statement McBryde mentions what it was like to be working with Hale on the latest song.

“I’ve loved Halestorm for longer than I can remember. I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on ‘Terrible Things’ with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so of course I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She’s a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to.”

Halestorm has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. The band’s music has surpassed a billion streams worldwide and claimed six number ones at rock radio.

Halestorm has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper and Joan Jett.

McBryde closed out 2019 with ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist, a New Artist of the Year win at the 53 Annual CMA Awards and two nominations for the 2020 Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”