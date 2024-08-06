Clairo Covers Lana Del Rey’s “Brooklyn Baby” For Spotify Singles

Home News Cait Stoddard August 6th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to comsequence.net, Clairo has covered Lana Del Rey’s song “Brooklyn Baby” for Spotify Singles. Originally appearing on Rey’s 2014 Ultraviolence, “Brooklyn Baby” serves as the artist’s love letter to and satirical lampooning of the Brooklyn-based “hipster” subculture that sprung up around the time of her early 2010s breakthrough. “Yeah, my boyfriend’s pretty cool/ But he’s not as cool as me,” goes one of Lana’s original lines, sung with effortless talent in Clairo’s dreamy and slightly slower rendition.

The cover may not have the bells and whistles Clairo brought into the arrangements of the ’70s-inspired Charm but the tune does feature the artist’s signature honey-velvet singing voice. Clairo’s Charm arrived in July and the artist will be heading out on a lengthy North American tour this fall.

Rey headlined Coachella back in April and recently teamed up with Quavo for the country-rap track “Tough,” which is possibly be the first single off her upcoming country album Lasso.

