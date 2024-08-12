Rolling Loud Miami Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Today, Rolling Loud Miami announces the lineup for this year’s flagship festival. Recruiting dozens of rap’s most exciting stars for the largest celebration yet, Rolling Loud Miami 2024 will be headlined by Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin and other artists. Featuring one of its most impressive lineups to date, Rolling Loud Miami returns home December 13-15 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. GA and VIP tickets for the event are available HERE on August 16 at 12 p.m. ET.

Beyond the A-List headliners, Rolling Loud Miami promises a stacked undercard that reflects the landscape of modern hip-hop. Fans at Hard Rock can expect sizzling sets from superstars like Don Toliver, Polo G, Bryson Tiller, NLE Choppa, Yeat, and Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, JT, TiaCorine, Lay Bankz, Bktherula, and Anycia.

Also performing at the event areKodak Black, Ski Mask The Slump God, Rick Ross, BossMan Dlow, Real Boston Richey, BLP Kosher, Ken Carson, Cash Cobain, Eem Triplin, Skaiwater, 4Batz, Osamason, Lazer Dim 700 and other artists.

Some of the veterans performing at Miami 2024 have been Rolling Loud regulars since the first Miami show in 2015, including Curren$y, LUCKI, Denzel Curry, and Robb Bank$. For the first time since Billy Ray Cyrus’s memorable appearance with Lil Nas X in 2019, Rolling Loud Miami welcomes crossover country artists, highlighted by number one hitmaker Shaboozey and rising diva Reyna Roberts. As always, fans can expect Rolling Loud Miami to bring a diverse complement of surprises and special guests into the fold.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback