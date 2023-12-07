Lana Del Rey, Clairo, Bartees Strange & More Featured In New Video For Bleachers’ “Alma Mater”

Home News James Reed December 7th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Bleachers made a new music video for their “Alma Mater.” Jack Antonoff’s band released the song, featuring guest vocals from Lana Del Rey, last month. In the new footage, directed by Alex Lockett, Antonoff drives around at night as familiar faces line the streets: Bartees Strange and Clairo, as well as Antonoff’s sister, Rachel, his parents, Rick and Shira, and his wife, the actress Margaret Qualley. Lana Del Rey also appears in the video. Watch “Alma Mater” below.

“Alma Mater” is the second single from the group’s upcoming album, Bleachers, after “Modern Girl.” Antonoff told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that he wrote “Alma Mater” to sound in tune with the present: “A song like this, I want it to be like I’m sitting on your basement floor with you.” Bleachers is out March 8 via Dirty Hit. After its release, Bleachers will embark on a 2024 tour of the United States with support from Samia.

“Bleachers” starts off with out of context dialogue that sets the mood. There are references to drugs in the chorus. Lyrics like “She’s my alma mater chasin’ lines at night” and “smokin’ me outta sight” seem to refer to powder and tobacco. The song makes references to taboo events, namely he Winter 2022 Balenciaga ad campaign, which featured children in obscene attire. In the third verse, Jack Antonoff compares his lover to a motion picture: “You’re like a movie to me, the way you move around me”. The song speaks against idolatry, and is accompanied by more references to drugs. “Kill Your Idols in the street outside in daylight // ‘Cause if we walk, we’ll get high tonight”. In the last verse, Antonoff and Del Rey make a reference to Tom Waits 7th studio album, which featured “Jersey Girl”, a song that the bleachers has been known to play live.