Lana Del Rey & Quavo Tease Collaborative New Track “Tough”

Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2024 - 4:12 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com, Lana Del Rey and Quavo has shared a snippet of their upcoming collaboration ‘Tough.” Earlier today Quavo went on Instagram to share a teaser of the track along with a photo of the two musicians pointing finger guns outside of an undisclosed farm. In the snippet, both artists sing: “Tough like the scarf on a pair of old leather boots / Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude / Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff in my grandpa’s glass / Life’s gonna do what it does/ Sure as the good lord’s up above / Cut like a diamond shining in the rough, tough.”

Quavo first began teasing the track in early May sharing a picture of himself and Del Rey on Instagram. That teaser also included a snippet, which only the song’s instrumental and the rapper’s bars.