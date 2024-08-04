Clairo Shares New Wrestling-Themed Video For “Juna”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 4th, 2024 - 5:39 PM

Clairo has shared a music video for the song “Juna” featured on her newest studio album Charm, released last month. This is Clairo’s first music video since her first album, five years ago. The intimate slow song describes a relationship that needs little words, the jazzy and comforting sound draws the listener into Clairo’s classic bedroom pop soundscape. With lyrics such as “You know me, you know me…And I just might know you too…Come to me slowly” spoken in whispered delivery and guided with slow jazz instrumentals (as well as jazz instrument imitation).

The music video features a indie wrestling match from Worcester, MA produced by Beyond Wrestling, and directed by Bradley J Calder. As the wrestling matches play out with Clairo watching and singing along to “Juna” it brings a soft contrast to the rather aggressive visual. The conversations of intimacy in a space that is so personal and yet so masculine, create an interesting conversation of physical closeness, aggression, and our perceived cultural standards of gender stereotypes. A topic that Clairo has never shied away from, in fact, Clairo has often used the motif of femineity to describe dedication. From songs like “Pretty Girl” and lyrics in “Juna,” “You make me wanna go dancing…You make me wanna try on feminine…You make me wanna go buy a new dress…”

Going on tour soon to promote Charm, the album features a plethora of stunning new singles breaking music charts, including “Sexy To Someone” and “Nomad.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin