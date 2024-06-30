Clairo Shares Vulnerable New Single “Nomad”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 30th, 2024 - 12:30 PM

Indie-pop singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer Clairo has released a vulnerable new single “Nomad”. “Nomad” is the last single before the release of Clairo’s highly anticipated third album, Charm, set to release on July 12th of this year. The song will be the first track on the upcoming album.

The song is a mediation on vulnerability, with themes of self-preservation and the urge to run from human connection. Clairo sings “I’m cynical, a mess/I’m touch-starved and shameless,” against a free-flowing smooth beat.

“Nomad” and the rest of the Charm project were co-produced by Clairo and Leon Michels. Fans can expect a gorgeous, ornate, sensual sound out of Charm. The album will be brought to life this fall during Clairo’s residency at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (September 6th – 11th). Clairo’s residency sold out in minutes, but you can sign up for the ticket waitlist to give yourself a chance at snagging those highly demanded seats.

“Nomad” by Clairo is available for streaming. There has also been a 7-inch vinyl with the song released on Clairo’s website, as well as vinyl variants of Charm available for pre-order.

