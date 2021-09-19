Jeff Tweedy Shares Cover Of Ted Lasso Theme Song

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 19th, 2021 - 4:11 PM

Ted Lasso, Apple TV’s hit show, has a new version of their theme song that’s been performed by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco. Listen to Jeff Tweedy’s cover of the Ted Lasso theme song below via Apple Music.

The song is a very folky version of the original. According to Consequence, “the original song is from Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford alongside the show’s composer Tom Howe.” The Mumford version is a piece of music with higher energy that’s more akin to folk rock than Tweedy’s version. Jeff Tweedy composes a softer, calmer version of Mumford’s song. With stripped down instrumentation that comes down to an acoustic guitar and Tweedy’s vocals, the track sounds soft and heartwarming.

According to Jason Sudeikis, the star of Ted Lasso, the season was inspired by pure rock and roll like the Foo Fighters’ classic song “My Hero.” “Just the idea of false prophets or don’t meet your heroes or the idea of all statues have clay feet, I think is another example of that,” Sudeikis said. “People are human.”

Recently, Jeff Tweedy also performed an acoustic cover of Japanese Breakfast’s track, “Kokomo, IN,” on his instagram live performance series, The Tweedy Show. Just like his Ted Lasso cover, Tweedy’s cover of “Kokomo, IN” is soft and gentle. There’s an aura of warmth from the way Tweedy plays the guitar that caresses his deep voice. It’s very laid back and slow, inducing a feeling of relaxation in the listener. Topped off with his raw, untouched vocals, the cover sounds vulnerable and longing.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried