Dia De Los Deftones 2024 Lineup Announced Featuring HEALTH, IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate & More

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

According to revolvermag.com, Deftones has officially confirmed they will be heading back to San Diego to host their fifth Dia De Los Deftones Festival. The band return to the city’s outdoor Petco Park on November 2 and this year they will be joined by HEALTH, IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate and more.

On another note, HEALTH recently joined Lamb of the song “Laid To Rest,” IDLES did a cover of Little Simz’s “Mood Swings” and Sunny Day Real Estate performed some deep cuts live earlier this year.

The festival founders previewed this latest installment in a video post over socials last week, which displayed a “5” hovering through the clouds. The post likewise included live footage of Chino Moreno and Co., and was scored by Ohms’ moody banger “Genesis.” The post was captioned: “SD DDLD 2024,” and while some folks joked online that this could have been connecting Deftones to the forthcoming Shrek film, while other fans quickly clued into the fact that a festival announcement was on the way.

The next Dia De Los Deftones Festival is not the only outdoor concert in the books for the Deftones this year. They also have a co headlining appearance with System of a Down booked at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 17, which will also include opening sets from the Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS.

