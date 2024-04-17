Idles Share Creative New Video For “Pop Pop Pop”

Home News Bella Rothman April 17th, 2024 - 10:55 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Idles, the UK alternative rock band, has shared a new video for their song “Pop Pop Pop” off their 2024 album TANGK. The out of box and thought-provoking video was directed by Stewart Baxer and surely has fans excited about the bands unique choices.

The video features lead singer Joe Talbot in an array of mountains wearing dressed in a variety of winter clothing. The camera shifts back and forth between different shots of Talbot making striking and stark facial expressions. The aesthetic and nature backgrounds contrast very well with the Talbots figure forcing audiences to focus their attention on the emotions being portrayed.

The video ends with a stark red light focusing in on the band mate face and a voice creeping in from the background creating a scary and haunting final scene. The artistic vision of the video paired well with the sulky and distorted vocals of the band.

The lyrics sing “Freudenfreude” several times throughout the song which means finding pleasure or happiness in someone else fortunate or success.

“Freudenfreude/Joy on joy (joy on joy)/Cheerleader/Happy boy (happy boy)” is sung to open the song and continues with themes of joy and happiness regardless of how contrasting the dark vocals and acoustics of the song actually are.

Talbot says “t’s a song about the beauty of having a kid and understanding how lucky you are to have a kid. And there’s a sense of a cycle when you have a child, when you’ve lost a parent and a child.”