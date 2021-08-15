Wreck and Reference Share Moody New Cover of Deftones’ “Change (In The House of Flies)”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 15th, 2021 - 10:04 PM

Wreck and Reference have done a rendition on Deftones “Change (In The House Of Flies).” They have added their own lyrics to Deftone’s song to bring the audience something new. Parental Discretion is advised while listening to this song.

“Change (In The House Of Flies)” adds their own twist by including ecocide, meaning that the song deals with the destruction of nature and negligence of human action to protect something. The rendition leans heavily on metal music, noise rock and screamo vocals.

Wreck and References comment on why they added their own lyrics to “Change (In The House Of Flies)”: “We’ve always enjoyed Deftones, but we added our own lyrics about ecocide since that is the primary driver of our nostalgia. So you get two songs for the price of one, and the price is free, so it’s an infinitely good deal.”

Wreck and Reference aren’t the only ones to be doing renditions on songs more can be found on the new album Send The Pain Below. The tracklist can be found below.

Send The Pain Below Tracklist: