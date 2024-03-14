Sunny Day Real Estate Play Diary Deep Cuts Live For First Time In 14 Years During Tour Kick-Off Show

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 14th, 2024 - 3:07 PM

American emo band, Sunny Day Real Estate, released their debut album Diary in May of 1994. This Seattle-grown band has not performed many of the songs off of Diary recently and has even broken up and rekindled the band many times post-1995. Even with all of their breakups and reunions Sunny Day Real Estate never focused on Diary much. This band’s debut album is beloved by Sunny Day Real Estate fans and is cherished within the fandom.

Sunny Day Real Estate recently kicked off their 30th-anniversary tour yesterday, March 13, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas. This tour includes a stop on the Best Friends Forever fest in Las Vegas. Sunny Day Real Estate’s current tour has been anticipated to focus on the band’s older music and shine some light onto the not-so-forgotten songs of the past and boy, were fans treated with a surprise. Sunny Day Real Estate played the entirety of Diary and even included some bonus tracks in their setlist. Seven out of fifteen of the songs on the setlist have not been played since 2010 which shocked many concert-goers when the band began to play.

Songs like “Round” and “Sometimes” are just a few of the tracks that Sunny Day Real Estate surprised the audience with. The band opened the show with “8”, a bonus track, and even played a second bonus track, “9” during the encore. Both songs haven’t been played in over ten years. After completing the entirety of Diary, Sunny Day Real Estate sang “Rodeo Jones”, a song from their 1995 self-titled album which has not been performed since 2000. They also showcased their newest song, “Novum Vetus” at this first show of the tour.

Below are fan-taped videos of the first night of this epic tour and the surprises that Sunny Day Real Estate wowed their audience with.