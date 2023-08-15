Deftones Announce Dia De Los Deftones 2023 Lineup Featuring 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Sacramento band Deftones have shared the details from their fourth annual Dia De Los Deftones, which is set for Saturday, November fourth at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Headlined, hosted and curated by Deftones, the all ages festival lineup also features 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri , Rile and Capra.

On its two stages, Dia De Los Deftones showcases artists across the spectrum of culture, encompassing hip-hop, electronic, indie, alternative and metal. Inviting complete immersion and an inimitable experience, the event’s concourse comprises art installations, local vendors, exclusive merchandise and more. After three prior installments, it has emerged as a celebrated annual tradition for Deftones and the greater Southern California community.

Dia De Los Deftones also caps off a milestone for Deftones because this year the band celebrated the 20 Anniversary Edition of their seminal self titled fourth full length LP Deftones, with a limited edition vinyl release and merch capsule.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10:00 a.m. OST at Ticketmaster.com. Deftones’s Artist Presale will run Wednesday, August 16th at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 17 at 10:00 p.m. PST. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Padres and local radio pre-sales will all run Thursday, August 17 only from 10:00 a.m. to 10:0o p.m. PST.

In November 2022, the critically lauded alternative-rock band sold out the festival with a diverse lineup that included Turnstile, Freddie Gibbs, Phantogram, Cold Gawd and more. Most importantly, the event brought fans together from all over the world and all walks of life.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat