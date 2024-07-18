Lamb Of God Unleash HEALTH Reworking Of “Laid To Rest”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2024 - 1:21 PM

Lamb of God has shared a second preview of Ashes of the Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) with today’s release of “Laid to Rest (HEALTH Remix.)” “Laid to Rest” remains one of Lamb of God’s most popular songs, consistently appearing on multiple outlets’s best of lists. Kerrang! described the nearly four minute track as “the soundtrack to a million bust lips and broken bones,” while Loudwire plainly noted: “it knocks the wind out of you.”

While talking about the song, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe says: When we were discussing ideas for the 20th anniversary of Ashes of the Wake, a HEALTH remix was one of the first things we thought of. Thanks to those guys for being a part of the anniversary release.”

HEALTH briefly adds: “Before you get angry with us for ruining your favorite song, please try to remember that Lamb of God asked us to do this remix. Enjoy!”

