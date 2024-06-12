mxdwn Music

IDLES Covers Little Simz “Mood Swings” For Spotify Singles

June 12th, 2024 - 4:06 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

IDLES, the British rock band from Bristol, have released their Spotify Singles Session, featuring a cover of Little Simz’s “Mood Swings.” The band, consisting of Adam Devonshire, Joe Talbot, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan, and Jon Beavis, has been making waves since their debut album Brutalism (2017). IDLES are known for their energetic live performances and critically acclaimed albums, including securing the UK #1 position for their album TANGK.

Their latest release, following the success of TANGK, includes two tracks: a new version of their song “Roy” and a cover of Little Simz’s “Mood Swings.” 

The original “Mood Swings,” from her Drop 7 album combines introspective lyrics with a relaxed, yet dance-worthy beat. IDLES’ interpretation, however, infuses the track with a vibrant, clubby, and upbeat energy, transforming it into a lively anthem reminiscent of early 2000s club hits. A mash-up of Peaches’ “Fuck The Pain Away” and The Chemical Brothers’ “Elektrobank” is also in the song, creating a surprising and energizing mix. 

This release comes as IDLES get ready for a monumental year, highlighted by their upcoming headlining performance in Glastonbury on June 28th. Their extensive tour spans across North America, Europe, Japan, Mexico and Australia, further solidifying their global presence. 

 

IDLES Tour Dates

06/13/2024 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore  

06/15/2024 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival  

06/21/2024 – Schnee, Germany – Hurricane Festival  

06/22/2024 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival  

06/23/2024 – Padova, Italy – Sherwood Festival  

06/26/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle (with LCD Soundsystem)  

06/28/2024 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival (OTHER STAGE HEADLINERS)  

06/29/2024 – Turin, Italy – Flowers Festival  

06/30/2024 – Linz, Austria – Lido Sounds Festival  

 

07/04/2024 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard  

07/05/2024 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière  

07/06/2024 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes  

07/07/2024 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter  

07/10/2024 – Aix-Les-Bains, France – Musilac  

07/12/2024 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle  

07/13/2024 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)  

07/20/2024 – Margate, UK – Margate Summer Series  

07/21/2024 – Cornwall, UK – The Wyldes  

07/25/2024 – Oxfordshire, UK – Truck Festival (HEADLINERS)  

 

08/09/2024 – Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival  

08/10/2024 – Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival  

08/14/2024 – Paredes De Coura, Portugal – Praia fluvial do Taboão  

08/16/2024 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival  

08/23/2024 – Portsmouth, UK – Victorious Festival  

08/30/2024 – Larmer Tree Gardens, UK – End of the Road Festival (HEADLINERS)  

 

09/14/2024 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit (SOLD OUT)  

09/15/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle (SOLD OUT)  

09/18/2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom  

09/20/2024 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum  

09/21/2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS (SOLD OUT)  

09/22/2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS (SOLD OUT)  

09/24/2024 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)  

09/27/2024 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium  

09/29/2024 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival  

 

10/01/2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Guanamor Teatro Estudio  

10/02/2024 – Monterrey, Mexico – Showcenter Complex  

10/04/2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre  

 

11/09/2024 – Gdansk, Poland – Inside Seaside Festival (HEADLINERS)  

11/16/2024 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)  

11/17/2024 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)  

11/19/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)  

11/20/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)  

11/23/2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro  

11/24/2024 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)  

11/25/2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City (SOLD OUT)  

11/26/2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City (SOLD OUT)  

11/29/2024 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)  

11/30/2024 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace  

 

12/01/2024 – Brighton, UK – The Brighton Centre  

12/03/2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)  

12/04/2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy  

12/06/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)  

12/07/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)  

12/08/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo  

 

01/16/2025 – Auckland, New Zealand – Town Hall  

01/18/2025 – Brisbane, Australia – River Stage  

01/21/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl  

01/22/2025 – Moore Park, Australia – Hordern Pavilion  

01/25/2025 – Osaka, Japan – Yogibo Meta Valley  

01/27/2025 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp DiverCity

 

