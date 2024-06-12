IDLES Covers Little Simz “Mood Swings” For Spotify Singles

IDLES, the British rock band from Bristol, have released their Spotify Singles Session, featuring a cover of Little Simz’s “Mood Swings.” The band, consisting of Adam Devonshire, Joe Talbot, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan, and Jon Beavis, has been making waves since their debut album Brutalism (2017). IDLES are known for their energetic live performances and critically acclaimed albums, including securing the UK #1 position for their album TANGK.
Their latest release, following the success of TANGK, includes two tracks: a new version of their song “Roy” and a cover of Little Simz’s “Mood Swings.”
The original “Mood Swings,” from her Drop 7 album combines introspective lyrics with a relaxed, yet dance-worthy beat. IDLES’ interpretation, however, infuses the track with a vibrant, clubby, and upbeat energy, transforming it into a lively anthem reminiscent of early 2000s club hits. A mash-up of Peaches’ “Fuck The Pain Away” and The Chemical Brothers’ “Elektrobank” is also in the song, creating a surprising and energizing mix.
This release comes as IDLES get ready for a monumental year, highlighted by their upcoming headlining performance in Glastonbury on June 28th. Their extensive tour spans across North America, Europe, Japan, Mexico and Australia, further solidifying their global presence.
IDLES Tour Dates
06/13/2024 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
06/15/2024 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/21/2024 – Schnee, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06/22/2024 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
06/23/2024 – Padova, Italy – Sherwood Festival
06/26/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle (with LCD Soundsystem)
06/28/2024 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival (OTHER STAGE HEADLINERS)
06/29/2024 – Turin, Italy – Flowers Festival
06/30/2024 – Linz, Austria – Lido Sounds Festival
07/04/2024 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard
07/05/2024 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière
07/06/2024 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes
07/07/2024 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
07/10/2024 – Aix-Les-Bains, France – Musilac
07/12/2024 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle
07/13/2024 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)
07/20/2024 – Margate, UK – Margate Summer Series
07/21/2024 – Cornwall, UK – The Wyldes
07/25/2024 – Oxfordshire, UK – Truck Festival (HEADLINERS)
08/09/2024 – Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival
08/10/2024 – Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival
08/14/2024 – Paredes De Coura, Portugal – Praia fluvial do Taboão
08/16/2024 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival
08/23/2024 – Portsmouth, UK – Victorious Festival
08/30/2024 – Larmer Tree Gardens, UK – End of the Road Festival (HEADLINERS)
09/14/2024 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit (SOLD OUT)
09/15/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle (SOLD OUT)
09/18/2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/20/2024 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
09/21/2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS (SOLD OUT)
09/22/2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS (SOLD OUT)
09/24/2024 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)
09/27/2024 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
09/29/2024 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
10/01/2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Guanamor Teatro Estudio
10/02/2024 – Monterrey, Mexico – Showcenter Complex
10/04/2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre
11/09/2024 – Gdansk, Poland – Inside Seaside Festival (HEADLINERS)
11/16/2024 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)
11/17/2024 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)
11/19/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
11/20/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
11/23/2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
11/24/2024 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)
11/25/2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City (SOLD OUT)
11/26/2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City (SOLD OUT)
11/29/2024 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)
11/30/2024 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
12/01/2024 – Brighton, UK – The Brighton Centre
12/03/2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
12/04/2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
12/06/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
12/07/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
12/08/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
01/16/2025 – Auckland, New Zealand – Town Hall
01/18/2025 – Brisbane, Australia – River Stage
01/21/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/22/2025 – Moore Park, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
01/25/2025 – Osaka, Japan – Yogibo Meta Valley
01/27/2025 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp DiverCity