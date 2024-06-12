IDLES Covers Little Simz “Mood Swings” For Spotify Singles

Home News Isabella Fischer June 12th, 2024 - 4:06 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

IDLES, the British rock band from Bristol, have released their Spotify Singles Session, featuring a cover of Little Simz’s “Mood Swings.” The band, consisting of Adam Devonshire, Joe Talbot, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan, and Jon Beavis, has been making waves since their debut album Brutalism (2017). IDLES are known for their energetic live performances and critically acclaimed albums, including securing the UK #1 position for their album TANGK.

Their latest release, following the success of TANGK, includes two tracks: a new version of their song “Roy” and a cover of Little Simz’s “Mood Swings.”

The original “Mood Swings,” from her Drop 7 album combines introspective lyrics with a relaxed, yet dance-worthy beat. IDLES’ interpretation, however, infuses the track with a vibrant, clubby, and upbeat energy, transforming it into a lively anthem reminiscent of early 2000s club hits. A mash-up of Peaches’ “Fuck The Pain Away” and The Chemical Brothers’ “Elektrobank” is also in the song, creating a surprising and energizing mix.

This release comes as IDLES get ready for a monumental year, highlighted by their upcoming headlining performance in Glastonbury on June 28th. Their extensive tour spans across North America, Europe, Japan, Mexico and Australia, further solidifying their global presence.

IDLES Tour Dates

06/13/2024 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

06/15/2024 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/21/2024 – Schnee, Germany – Hurricane Festival

06/22/2024 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

06/23/2024 – Padova, Italy – Sherwood Festival

06/26/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle (with LCD Soundsystem)

06/28/2024 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival (OTHER STAGE HEADLINERS)

06/29/2024 – Turin, Italy – Flowers Festival

06/30/2024 – Linz, Austria – Lido Sounds Festival

07/04/2024 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard

07/05/2024 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière

07/06/2024 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes

07/07/2024 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

07/10/2024 – Aix-Les-Bains, France – Musilac

07/12/2024 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle

07/13/2024 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)

07/20/2024 – Margate, UK – Margate Summer Series

07/21/2024 – Cornwall, UK – The Wyldes

07/25/2024 – Oxfordshire, UK – Truck Festival (HEADLINERS)

08/09/2024 – Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival

08/10/2024 – Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival

08/14/2024 – Paredes De Coura, Portugal – Praia fluvial do Taboão

08/16/2024 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

08/23/2024 – Portsmouth, UK – Victorious Festival

08/30/2024 – Larmer Tree Gardens, UK – End of the Road Festival (HEADLINERS)

09/14/2024 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit (SOLD OUT)

09/15/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle (SOLD OUT)

09/18/2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/20/2024 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

09/21/2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS (SOLD OUT)

09/22/2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS (SOLD OUT)

09/24/2024 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

09/27/2024 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

09/29/2024 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

10/01/2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Guanamor Teatro Estudio

10/02/2024 – Monterrey, Mexico – Showcenter Complex

10/04/2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre

11/09/2024 – Gdansk, Poland – Inside Seaside Festival (HEADLINERS)

11/16/2024 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

11/17/2024 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

11/19/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

11/20/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

11/23/2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

11/24/2024 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)

11/25/2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City (SOLD OUT)

11/26/2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City (SOLD OUT)

11/29/2024 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

11/30/2024 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

12/01/2024 – Brighton, UK – The Brighton Centre

12/03/2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

12/04/2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

12/06/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

12/07/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

12/08/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

01/16/2025 – Auckland, New Zealand – Town Hall

01/18/2025 – Brisbane, Australia – River Stage

01/21/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/22/2025 – Moore Park, Australia – Hordern Pavilion

01/25/2025 – Osaka, Japan – Yogibo Meta Valley

01/27/2025 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp DiverCity