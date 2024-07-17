Lauren Mayberry Stars In Dark New Video For Collaborative Version Of HEALTH’s “Ashamed”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 17th, 2024 - 11:19 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Health, the noise rock band from Los Angeles, has just released the official music video for “Ashamed.” Premiering today, the eerie video showcases their dark, cinematic style, reminiscent of a scene from Twilight. This reworking of “Ashamed,” a standout track from their critically acclaimed album Rat Wars, first hit digital platforms in April. The track has since garnered praise from prominent outlets like Revolver, Stereogum, and Brooklyn Vegan.

The music video features a haunting narrative set against a dark, atmospheric backdrop. Lauren Mayberry, known for her ethereal vocals and fronting the band CHVRCHES, brings a haunting presence to the collaboration. The video opens with unsettling scenes recorded at night. Mayberry, with her dark lipstick and enigmatic aura, moves through shadowy woods, captured with a ghostly, almost supernatural camera lens effect.

The storyline intensifies as we see interactions between Mayberry and lead singer Jake Duzsik, both enveloped in an atmosphere of mystery and unease. The video’s eerie visuals perfectly complement the dark, brooding tones of the song.

Health’s Jake Duzsik commented on the collaboration, saying, “We have commissioned many remixes of our work and participated in dozens of collaborations, but this is the first time I can recall reimagining a previously released song with another vocalist. For me, it has given the music a fresh life and deeper dimension.”

Mayberry chimed in adding, “I really respect the creative world that Health have built for themselves, and the community that exists around it, so it was an honor to be trusted with this reinterpretation. Always happy to run around in the woods at night and call it work.”

The video’s release follows a series of notable performances by HEALTH, including a Live at KEXP Session and a recent European tour of festivals and headlining dates. Later this month, the band goes on their Australian summer tour, with shows at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre and Sydney’s Manning Bar. The trio of Duzsik, John “Johnny” Famiglietti, and BJ Miller will return to the U.S. for festival appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago and Louder Than Life in Louisville.