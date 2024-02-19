Pvris Share New Single “Burn The Witch” Featuring Tommy Genesis & Alice Longyu-Gao

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2024 - 2:54 PM

Pvris has released a powerhouse all-female collaboration with Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis and experimental DJ, producer and vocalist Alice Longyu-Gao. The culture curators are a lethal combo with the sinister “Burn The Witch,” which sees Pvris’s signature production flair elevated to new extremes. Historically, men have feared and persecuted women’s power and magic. But propelled by unstoppable punk, political and raucous energy, the song is a testament to each artist’s unique creative vision and the power of female collaboration.

“Burn The Witch” marks Pvris‘s first release of the year and it will serve as the lead single to the musician’s forthcoming project, which is due this spring on. Hopeless Records. While speaking about “Burn The Witch,” Pvris said: “I’ve been a huge fan of both Tommy and Alice for quite a while so it was an absolute dream to not only have them on a track together but to also get to be crafting the production around their parts.”

On the project, Pvris flexes full authority and with “Burn The Witch,” it marks her first full self produced release, which is a feat she has been working towards over Pvris’s entire decade long career.

