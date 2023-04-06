Poppy and PVRIS Announces Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 6th, 2023 - 6:05 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to nme.com artists Poppy and PVRIS have teamed up to announce The Godless/Goddess co-headline tour for North America. The tour starts in Seattle before makes its way to the east coast. In light of the happy news both musician’s stormed social media to share details about the upcoming tour.

Yesterday PVRIS and Poppy posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram to tell their fans about the upcoming tour.

PVRIS and Poppy invite you to The Godless/Goddess Tour across North America this summer. Pre-sale begins this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/3S1Lu3lWz2 — PVRIS (@ThisIsPVRIS) April 5, 2023

“PVRIS and Poppy invite you to The Godless/Goddess Tour across North America this summer. Pre-sale begins this Thursday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy (@impoppy)

“Excited to announce the Godless/Goddess Tour with @thisispvris! Tickets on sale April 7 at 10:00am local.”

Both artists have released new music. Poppy’s single “Church Outfit” dropped this week and PVRIS have recently shared of their fourth album and shared its first single “Good Enemy.”

For more information visit ticketmaster.com

The Godless/Goddess Tour Dates