PVRIS Shares Title Track From Upcoming Album ‘Evergreen’

Anya Kennelly June 22nd, 2023 - 9:25 PM

According to the press release, PVRIS has shared with fans the name track from their new album Evergreen. The whole album is set to release on July 14 via Hopeless Records. Earlier in May they shared another peak of their upcoming album with a single and video to the song “Love Is A….”

It has an edgy feeling, the song is creative and keeps an upbeat sensation with an underlying longing and dark touch all the way through. This is reflected through the lyrics and the repetition in the chorus of the line “I want to be Evergreen.” It feels as if it has a bit of an electro feel with the intro melody, but it quickly subsides as their voice takes precedence

Towards the end, the song slows down for a second to emphasize that darker feeling and highlights the line “No one gives a damn sh*t less you’re dead, or you’re 17 a little born prodigy” This highlights the message of the song in a very natural way and gives the listener a way into the singer’s mind. This song is a wonderful display of their talent and a perfect peak into the upcoming album which is sure to wow fans. To see PVRIS this summer attend the Sad Summer Festival or one of their stops on the Co-Headline Tour with Poppy.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin