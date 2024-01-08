PVRIS Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With Pale Waves

Home News Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2024 - 3:38 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Artist PVRIS has announced announced her 2024 North American Headlining Tour with special guests Pale Waves and Bruses. Produced by Live Nation, the 26 city tour kicks off on June 1st at Observatory OC in Santa Ana, CA before making stops in Salt Lake City, Chicago, New York, Toronto and more.

The tour marks PVRIS’s first headlining North American run since the release of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album Evergreen, which earned the artist her first number on the UK Official Rock & Metal Albums Chart.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi pre sale beginning Monday, January 8. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, January 12 at 10a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to pre sale tickets beginning Monday, January 8 at 3 p.m. EST until Thursday, January 11 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

PVRIS Tour Dates

6/1 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

6/2 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

6/4 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

6/5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

6/7 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

6/8 – Denver, CO – Summit

6/11 – Madison, WI | The Sylvee

6/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

6/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

6/15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

6/16 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

6/19 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

6/21 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

6/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

6/24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

6/26 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club*

6/28 – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl

6/29 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade*

7/1 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

7/2 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

7/5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

7/6 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

7/7 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

7/9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

7/10 – San Diego, CA – Observatory SD

7/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern